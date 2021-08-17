The yellow and red lights are flashing in the Valley again, warning motorists to slow down and prepare to stop when approaching school speed zones, crosswalks and school buses.
Classes started yesterday in the Line Mountain School District, the Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts open their doors tomorrow and students in other districts across the Valley will return to school over the next week.
So after running around all summer without thinking much about school buses or speed zones, it’s time once again for all of us to remember and obey school traffic safety rules that will help keep children safe.
Fortunately, there were no fatalities involving school buses in Pennsylvania last year, according to the state Department of Transportation, but 14 people have lost their lives in school bus accidents over the past five years. A total of 146 people were injured in crashes involving school buses last year, bringing the five-year statewide injury total to 1,628.
There were many more close calls.
The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts reports that 28,357 drivers have been cited over the past five years for either speeding in school zones or illegally passing a school bus, including 186 citations issued over the past five years to drivers in Montour, Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.
Remember, you are speeding if you are driving faster than 15 mph through an active school crossing zone.
It’s also a good time to review school bus safety laws. Here’s a quick refresher:
n When motorists meet or approach a school bus with red flashing signal lights and the extended stop sign, they must stop at least 10 feet away from the bus.
n If a school bus is stopped at an intersection with flashing red lights, all vehicles must stop at all points of that intersection until the lights are deactivated.
n On multiple lane highways, all motorists approaching from behind must stop. Those traveling in the opposite direction must stop unless there is a physical barrier such as a wall or grass median separating the lanes. Turn lanes or roads with ridged or grooved dividers do not count as medians and all traffic in both directions must stop.
n Once stopped, drivers must wait until the red lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn before moving forward.
n Drivers must not move until all the children have reached a place of safety off the highway surface.
Any driver convicted of violating the state’s school bus stopping law will receive a 60-day driver’s license suspension, five points on their driving record and a $250 fine.
But there is something much more important at stake — the lives of children.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.