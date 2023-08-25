Directors in the Lewisburg Area School District have made a wise decision to join other Valley school districts that have installed detectors to help deter the harmful use of e-cigarettes, also known as vaping.
The district recently approved the purchase and installation of Halo vape detection systems in the high school and middle school at a total cost of $66,665. Installation started on Aug. 14.
“We, like other surrounding districts, are taking this step to continue to be vigilant and to keep our students safe,” said Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent Cathy Moser.
“Many other districts have already had these installed, and for us, this is a new step in conjunction with proactive health education as to the dangers associated with vaping,” she said.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the use of e-cigarettes is “unsafe” for young adults.
According to the CDC, most e-cigarettes or vaping devices contain nicotine, the addictive drug found in regular cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products.
“A CDC study found that 99% of the e-cigarettes sold in assessed venues in the United States contained nicotine,” but some vape product labels do not disclose that fact, the CDC states in a public advisory about smoking and tobacco use.
“Nicotine can harm the developing adolescent brain,” the CDC writes. “The brain keeps developing until about age 25. Each time a new memory is created or a new skill is learned, stronger connections — or synapses — are built between brain cells. Young people’s brains build synapses faster than adult brains. Nicotine changes the way these synapses are formed.”The CDC adds that scientists are still learning about the long-term health effects of vaping, including potential long-term harm to the lungs.
Other school districts in the region have taken steps to deter vaping and promote education on the subject. Earlier this year, Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle announced the district was awarded a $47,680 Safe Schools Targeted Grant to help address vaping in schools. Vape detectors will now be installed in all restrooms within the high school and middle school.
In March, Milton Area School District’s Max Campbell, the dean of students on the secondary level, reported that vaping incidents in the middle school increased 540 percent in just 2.5 school years with the middle school reporting 39 vaping incidents and the high school recording 64 during that time.
The Milton Area School Board adopted a new policy in February to help address the rising number of vaping incidents in school.
One of the central priorities of these school district programs will appropriately be education.
“Vaping is a real concern for us as a district,” Moser said, “as we feel students have much to learn about the substances and the effects on health and well-being.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.