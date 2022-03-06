It’s a disaster flick! It’s social commentary! It’s tragi-farce, science fiction, satire! All this, and a star-studded cast! I’m talking about Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” the No. 1 Netflix hit that’s won numerous awards and is already listed as one of the 10 best films of the year.
Two huge questions rest uneasily at the movie’s heart. A comet with the potential planet-destroying impact of a billion Hiroshima bombs is hurtling toward the earth. How do we spread that information? And what then can be done about it?
You would think, of course, that the two scientists who discover the source of an “extinction-level event” would at least be taken seriously. But the Michigan State astronomer (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his graduate student (Jennifer Lawrence) who first encounter the comet are treated to every aggressive denial tactic concocted by the 21st century to fend off bad news. One of the most depressing, and at the same time searingly funny, aspects of the film is watching the endlessly creative ways in which that denial is played out.
Here’s my advice. Watch this movie for its star-turns and in-jokes, make the connections between the bad guys and their real-life counterparts, resolve for yourself the question: Does this comet mean there will be no Super Bowl? And then, after watching the end-credits roll by like a sad obituary, watch it again.
This time, assume — as McKay has intended — that the two scientists are telling us something earth-shatteringly important, and that we ourselves are immersed in a media-saturated world where we have to fight through multitudinous distractions and a boatload of disinformation in order to come up for air. The analogy to climate change is of course not entirely accurate. In our case, we find ourselves on the wrong end of a disaster of our own making. But the large take-away from the movie, for me, and what makes it so compelling, is having to look closely at the way we’ve commodified almost everything. The question is not How can we work together to save our planet? but How can I use this experience for my own benefit? How does this event affect our midterms, our headlines, our cellphone stock, our social-media polling? At a crucial point in the film, the comet — now said to contain $140 trillion worth of rare earth metals — becomes not a threat but an “astonishing opportunity” which — in the hands of Big Tech and its PR gaslighters — will allow us to “stride into the Golden Age.” How that all works out (spoiler alert: Badly!) is the stuff of the movie’s finale.
In the closing scene, DiCaprio’s character looks at the family gathered for a last supper around his table and says poignantly, “The thing is, we really did have everything, didn’t we?” We did. And we do. It’s not too late. Once we’re able — in the movie’s terms — to actually look up, once we’re able to see, and accept, the disaster hurtling toward us, we can work like hell to do something about it. After watching the movie, go to the Don’t Look Up website at: Take a step with Don’t Look Up & Count Us In (count-us-in.com) for steps we all can take to keep on loving this life on earth.
Dr. Karen Elias is retired after teaching college for more than 40 years and now lives in Lock Haven where she is working on using her writing in the service of activism.