‘Science,” German philosopher Immanuel Kant said, “is organized knowledge.”
The science on COVID-19 is evolving. It’s a novel coronavirus, the keyword being “novel.” The organized part remains a work in progress.
Right now the scientists tell us to stay home. It’s the same thing they said seven weeks ago and most of us listened.
Current projections for the virus’ impact are lower than the horrific numbers we were initially told, including one showing as many 2.2 million dead Americans.
The top of the curve isn’t lower because untested and unproven medicines worked or it’s getting warmer. It’s lower because many of us listened and stayed home. We sacrificed, isolation for the “e pluribus unum” nation.
It certainly hasn’t been easy. Americans, who love their freedom, aren’t really built for this.
But one of the few things the scientists do know is social distancing works, because the disease is highly contagious, especially among those who are asymptomatic.
The scientists now tell us it’s not time to swing the doors wide open just yet.
Georgia officials were first to step out, opening gyms, movie theaters late last week. According to The Washington Post, some models show Georgia “ is one of the last states that should be reopening. The state has had more than 830 COVID-19 deaths. It has tested less than 1 percent of its residents — low compared with other states and the national rate. And the limited amount of testing so far shows a high rate of positives at 23 percent.”
“The math is unfortunately pretty simple. It’s not a matter of whether infections will increase but by how much,” said Jeffrey Shaman, a leading epidemiologist at Columbia University.
That’s the reason last week’s protests around the nation, including in Harrisburg, offer mixed emotions. We loved to see the masses exercise their First Amendment freedoms. But the manner in which is was done was dangerous, not just to those who gathered in state capitals, but to those they may come into contact with.
The phased re-opening plans offered by President Donald Trump and Gov. Tom Wolf are the right path forward. The science and math tell us certain benchmarks need to be each to even consider opening portions of Pennsylvania and the nation: Testing, reduced rates of new positive cases and contact tracing will be key.
Michael T. Osterholm, a University of Minnesota infectious-disease expert, told the Washington Post Americans are unprepared — mentally and logistically — for this next phase. It’s going to be a marathon.
“The way you prepare people for a sprint and marathon are very different,” he said. “As a country, we are utterly unprepared for the marathon ahead. We have focused so much on how we are dying from the virus that we have not focused enough on how to live with the virus.”
We’re not there yet. That’s hard. We understand the frustration. We feel it too. Everybody does.
But we don’t want to go backward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.