I thank Mr. Peeling for pointing out Darwin’s birthday and the “evolution” of COVID-19 (Letter to the editor, Feb. 12). Some of us celebrate Lincoln’s birthday, instead. He believed in the creator God.
The changes in COVID through natural selection are called microevolution, or variety within kind. These changes only come from variability encoded in the DNA by a designer. For example, all dog breeds came from a common ancestor. The apparent differences come from selection for desirable characteristics but which cause each breed to lose genetic information. A dachshund is descended from a wolf, but has lost information making it impossible to breed it back to a wolf.
Darwin went too far when he espoused macro-evolution (molecules-to-man). Every biologist knows in his heart that the fossil record is absent of any example of this that can stand up to the scientific method.
