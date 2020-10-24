As Pennsylvanians, we once again stand in the unique position of very likely determining the outcome of the presidential election. We did not ask for this responsibility, but we must take it seriously.
I have been respectful but clear that, as a lifelong Republican, I oppose the current president. I know it is not a popular opinion in some Susquehanna Valley Republican circles. Nevertheless, I have been encouraged and humbled by the positive response I have received from those who have used my position as a means to open oftentimes difficult political discussions and to consider the race from a different perspective.
Through these discussions, it’s become clear that there are many in our community, including Republicans, who cannot support this president’s reelection. For many of us who are accustomed to supporting the Republican nominee, it’s just too much to ask to be complicit in reelecting someone who rejects our shared values — someone who demands that we sacrifice everything to become a party loyal only to him.
In the closing days of this campaign, this president has driven us further apart. He focuses on what’s in his best interests, not ours. He has amplified his hateful language and tone, highlighted his own failures of leadership, belittled women, rejected science and embraced racial divisions and unfounded conspiracy theories. These are not Republican values. These are not Susquehanna Valley values. These are certainly not American values.
As the president’s language becomes more desperate and negative, the people of our Valley know that the best decisions result from calm conversations around the kitchen table, not profanity-laden tweets in all caps. Each of us has to search his or her own heart. We must decide which candidate in this race reflects the best of who we are and represents the kind of America we aspire to become.
Many in our Valley, including many who have supported him before, have concluded that Donald Trump is not that candidate. Not this time. For those of you who have quietly reached this conclusion and prefer not to share it with others, that’s your prerogative and it’s certainly understandable, especially in the current environment. What’s more important is that you turn your decision into action. What’s more important is that you vote — that every one of us votes. And if, like me, you cannot support this president in this election, cast your vote for Joe Biden. Any other choice only helps the president.
It is not an overstatement to say that your vote will make a difference in this election. It could decide the result—not only for Pennsylvania, but also for the nation. Search your heart and use your vote wisely. The right to vote is the most precious right we have, and it is our responsibility to exercise that right, now more than ever.
I have tremendous hope for the future of our country. And I have faith that, for the people of our Valley, character still counts and the truth still matters, that we still value principled leadership, and that we have the clarity of mind and the courage to see that our nation and future are much more secure without Donald Trump as our president. In this election, I choose the values of our Valley.
I choose my country over party. I choose Joe Biden and I hope others feel empowered to do so too.
John Meckley is a Republican is from Milton. He is a former chairman of the Northumberland County Republican Committee and former Republican Nominee for U.S. Congress.