It will likely be months, even years, until we know fully the impact — personal, financial and more — of horrific news emerging out of a Union County memory care center.
Two employees of Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg were accused of abusing elderly residents between December and April. One employee was 18 years old, the other 17. According to court documents, the employees posed with “patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals.”
The allegations, if confirmed through investigation and pending court appearances, cannot be softened. The actions, if proven, are outrageous and confirm the worst fears of families who consider facilities like these to care for vulnerable loved ones. The more you read about the charges and what these individuals did, the more angry you become.
The two employees face numerous misdemeanor charges. As more details emerge, it seems likely more will be charged. Lawyers for families are already getting involved.
Because an investigation is underway, officials at Heritage Springs and Buffalo Valley Police aren’t commenting. Buffalo Valley Police Chief Paul Yost did say that other persons are involved but declined to discuss details right now.
There were warning signs, with two dozen combined violations on the most recent state reports. According to the report following an on-site inspection in April, the facility had 17 violations. Among them: Some staff members did not have up-to-date training or the required number of training hours; injuries resulting from residents falling were not reported in a timely manner; fire drill safety procedures were inadequate; and numerous documents were missing key pieces of patient information.
There are so many questions, ranging from how do two teenagers have the time, access and ability to conduct such allegedly heinous acts — along with some basic humanity — to how are these charges just misdemeanors, to everything in between.
Inspections are conducted by the state’s Department of Human Services. The latest report noted Heritage Springs’ corrective plan was acceptable.
This case must serve as a reminder to families to do their due diligence when finding a long-term care center for a loved one. Read the reports on facilities you are considering — they are available on the DHS website — talk to families who have relatives housed there already.
Clearly, something was missed in these inspections. Clearly, training didn’t work, short of targeted totals or not. Clearly, the families deserve answers and accountability.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.