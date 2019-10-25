I’m writing, not to one single mom, but to any single mom. Writing, knowing you may be far too over-tasked to read the newspaper, or possibly can’t even afford it. Writing because reading an account as brutally shocking as the Oct. 14 Arabella Parker article brought me to tears, and brought to mind the same type of violence suffered by Marlee Reed in December 2004.
I don’t know these families, and I’m not a mom. I don’t know firsthand the pressures of being a single mom, so I don’t write in judgment. I just wonder every time a child is victimized in their home environment, what led to such atrocity? A common denominator for Arabella and Marlee was the introduction of a person outside the family — a boyfriend, a stepfather — someone with little to no regard for the children in the relationship, which put those children at extremely high risk.
While the motivations underlying these ill-fated relationships are many, it’s particularly troubling if the main driver is economic pressures. Agencies exist to assist single moms — Expectations Women’s Center, Transitions of PA, County Children & Youth Services, all commendable. But, maybe you, the single mom, can identify other ways of meaningful assistance. What more can we do to help at-risk families not only survive, but even thrive?
We can’t prevent someone from making bad relationship choices, but I’m wondering if the ways in which we’re reaching out as a community might at least lessen the incentive for some of those bad choices?
Deb Rarig,
Montandon