This space a few weeks ago was filled with a commentary about how people stories are the best stories. And the best way for those people stories to reach The Daily Item’s dedicated audience is by someone telling us about them.
Our reporters and editors are always fielding calls or emails or texts about potential stories. These “tips” don’t always turn into stories, but often they do.
Recently, The Daily Item has published stories on the rising prices of homes and rent, a Valley golfer competing in the U.S. Adaptive Open and a local toy convention. Each of these was pitched by a reader or a member of our Community Advisory Board.
Another way we interact with members of the public is through our Community Advisory Board. You can see their names at the bottom of the Opinion page each day. The board was initiated by CNHI National Editor Dennis Lyons when he occupied this chair in Sunbury. It’s been a successful outreach for those of us in this building who look forward to the call each month.
We meet — at first in person but remotely in recent years with the hope of returning to in-person meetings soon — for an hour, from 5-6 p.m., the third Wednesday of each month, with a short break in the summer.
The diverse group gathers with some of Daily Item staffers — including me, publisher Fred Keller and Digital Editor Dave Hilliard — to have a common dialogue about issues and events in our communities. The conversations are always robust and engaging. The members regularly share well-meaning and thoughtful ideas for which we have the utmost appreciation.
There are no members who were originally part of the board and we have added a few each year, either as replacements or to increase the size of the board, even with no set time for the length of service on the board. Since ending the 2021-22 sessions in June, two members of the board have left after serving for several years.
Last year’s group had nearly 10 members, up considerably from a handful the first few years.
As Dennis wrote in this space last year, “We don’t agree on all topics. But it is a collegial, safe space for discussion. Every time I leave one of these meetings, I know I have learned something — usually many things.”
We are looking to add a few members of the board ahead of our September return. I don’t have a hard number in mind; could be 1 or 3, but less than a handful.
There are a couple of rules and some nonstarters. The ideal candidates are involved and engaged in their communities and understand the workings of the region and the four counties we cover on a daily basis: Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union.
Showing up is important, too. It’s one hour a month for nine months. So is reading The Daily Item regularly because the routine involves discussion of current topics and things we could pursue in the future.
The meeting is a safe place, where people can offer up thoughts on what can be difficult topics. Listening and understanding other people’s opinions are a requirement; blustering and bloviating are not welcome.
If you are interested in discussing being part of this healthy dialogue to make this Valley better, email me at bbowman@dailyitem.com. We’ll try to find a convenient time for a conversation and take it from there.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.