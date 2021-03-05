Last summer’s demonstrations of citizen activism turned out huge numbers to protest racism, systemic bias, and police brutality. White suburban soccer moms joined “woke” young revolutionaries to demand change. Octogenarian warriors for peace walked with teenagers yelling “whose streets, our streets.” Veterans, faith leaders, teachers, and students from all racial and ethnic backgrounds, including those who had never demonstrated before, joined marches in small towns and big cities, all practicing their rights to assemble and express themselves.
This, despite a pandemic that made gathering in large groups a risk; this because gathering in large groups was necessary to denounce the killings of George Floyd, Ahmad Arbury, Breonna Taylor, Daniel Prude, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and countless others, these efforts said over and over, enough is enough.
The anguish of loss at the hands of law enforcement must now lead to action by elected officials. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, HR 1280, was passed by Congress Wednesday. In order to overcome the stain of police brutality and promote greater transparency, this bill is necessary. The legislation includes provisions to overhaul qualified immunity for law enforcement, prohibitions on racial profiling on the part of law enforcement and a ban on no-knock warrants in federal drug cases. It would also ban chokeholds at the federal level and classify them as a civil rights violation, and importantly establish a national registry of police misconduct maintained by the Department of Justice.
In the past year, I have been working with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission and Chief Paul Yost to promote community engagement and understanding. I am pleased that the chief made it clear in a public forum last fall that our Lewisburg officers follow a use of force policy designed to de-escalate volatile situations. Unfortunately, not all police officers practice restraint and many departments have protected those who have abused their power or acted negligently. With widespread evidence of bias and misconduct that harms individuals and families, more and more law enforcement agencies are cited for abuse and must spend time and money on costly lawsuits. These hurt taxpayers and municipalities and erode public faith in a system that is supposed to serve and protect.
The proposed federal legislation would ensure that police across the country are operating by uniform standards and the national database of officers disciplinary records would help ensure that those who should not wear a badge are kept out of positions of authority.
Please exercise your voice so that others might exercise their rights and harm can be avoided. Tell your Pennsylvania Senators to support the Justice in Policing Act.
Janice Butler lives in Lewisburg.