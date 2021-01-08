Senator Gordner, in the past you and I have sat at the same table and discussed political issues. What has happened to you that you have decided that your membership in the Republican Party trumps all other concerns — and overrides the votes that Pennsylvania citizens have cast?
Why have you decided that only courts can decide elections? What message does that send to your thousands of constituents, and what message does it send to the hundreds of county employees and volunteers in your district who work honestly and diligently to make sure that our elections proceed lawfully, fairly, and correctly?
What do you have to gain by further poisoning the atmosphere among your Senate colleagues, all of whom have the votes of their constituents?
At a time when Congressional Republicans have thrown gasoline on the dumpster fire that the outgoing president created, you have the opportunity to stand up for election integrity — and the integrity of those county employees and volunteers.
I urge you to rise to the occasion and take that opportunity by not standing in the way of Senator Jim Brewster of the 45th District taking the oath of office.
Oren Helbok,
Bloomsburg