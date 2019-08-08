Due to the unexpired term left open in the 85th District, the state required each party in the two counties to select a candidate to represent them in a special election on Aug. 20. As Rep. Fred Keller was departing he endorsed and fully supported Ben Ranck, a 10-year employee of Mr. Keller. Ben holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Penn State in political science and economic development. Unfortunately, the selection process did not agree with Congressman Keller’s endorsement.
The Republican process in Snyder and Union counties requires the county parties establish a conferee committee to select the candidate for special election. The conferees in Union County were selected solely by the party chairwoman. One person had the power to sway the selection of the candidate to represent you. The Union County chairwoman has publically stated that every guideline in the bylaws of the Republican committee was followed. While technically legal, it raises great concern that committee bylaws do not specifically exclude relationships the conferees might have with their final selection. So the nine members and one alternate can be and were: the candidate’s father, associate East Buffalo Township Supervisors, a Kelly Township Supervisor, a husband and wife team who are campaign associates, and the candidate’s associate Republican Committee member. The close relationship between the conferees and the final selection was appalling. The bottom line is that 10 friends, working associates, and a family relative of the candidate have appointed our representative for the Republican Party in the special election. The Union County vote of all nine conferees was unanimous for David Rowe. The Snyder County vote of all eight was unanimous for Ranck, Rep. Keller’s choice. The Snyder County process was different and more reflective of voter’s wishes than Union County such that total county representation was accomplished. Keeping with party unity and loyalty, Snyder County ultimately converted their minority votes to support David Rowe.
Mr. Rowe was recently appointed, not elected, to be an East Buffalo Township Supervisor, filling the position vacated by the sudden resignation of EBT supervisor Michael Daniloff. Mr. Rowe is also treasurer of the Union County Republican Committee.
As published in The Daily Item, Mr. Rowe stated that he will probably not take part in the League of Women’s Voters Candidate’s Night, “because of complexities of full-time campaigning?” Perhaps Mr. Rowe doesn’t realize that he’ll be campaigning every other year to maintain his job. If he needs to relinquish all responsibilities to campaign and still can’t attend events, how could he handle being a full-time/full-term representative of the 85th District?
Conversely, Democratic candidate Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay has found the time to campaign and commit to improving the lives of the constituency in the 85th District. This district deserves someone to manage multiple responsibilities and still get the job done. David might be able to talk the talk when he has time to prepare, but he’s not showing the ability or responsibility to follow through when it comes time to deliver.
A handful of people have kidnapped our Grand Old Party in Union County. With the exception of three individuals outside East Buffalo Township, the remainder of the Republican constituency in Union County has not been represented. The candidate selected to represent our party is minimally qualified to take on the task of representing us in Harrisburg. As a lifelong Republican, this does not come easy but I will be voting for whom I consider the most highly qualified candidate, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay. Republicans who believe in party loyalty can vote for Clair Moyer, a Republican write-in candidate who’s much more qualified than David Rowe. Incidentally, Mr. Moyer has also been shunned by the Republican Party leadership.
This special election process has become an abomination, and we should be ashamed of ourselves for allowing it to materialize. We need party leadership that will provide quality candidates via fair and ethical processes, not a dictatorship supported by a handful of folks with deep pockets and a lust for power. We need to take back our dysfunctional party leadership. Run for a seat on the GOP committee and replace the deteriorated incompetent committee members, and do it now. 2020 is right around the corner.
Good luck on Aug. 20. As much as I’ve always tried to keep my Republican loyalty, I’m voting to send Dr. Jenn to Harrisburg. She is the most qualified candidate to me.
Hank Baylor is an East Buffalo Township resident and former East Buffalo Township Supervisor.