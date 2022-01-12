Several days ago I purchased cold medication at a supermarket and was required to show identification.
I mailed a couple of packages at the post office and saw that to apply for a job there they required two forms of identification.
My grandson opened a bank account and was required to show identification. I am required to carry my driver’s license with me when I am on the road.
My wife and I are flying to visit my brother and airport security will want to see identification. When I worked in a state facility I was required to display a photo ID.
According to liberal thinking, all of these requirements are discriminatory. After all, they say that requiring proof of identification to vote would disenfranchise minorities from voting! In my opinion, securing voting integrity ranks higher than buying cold medicine, and getting ID is not asking too much!
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam