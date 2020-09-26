Sixty-two percent of all gun deaths in Pennsylvania are suicides.
Firearm suicide is a national public health crisis, annually claiming the lives of more than 600 children. With children home because of the pandemic, chances of getting ahold of an unsecured gun are higher than ever.
Adults are responsible for keeping kids safe. Approximately 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in a household with a gun that is stored unlocked and loaded. This leads to unintentional shootings by children, gun suicide, and guns in our schools. Research shows there’s one guaranteed way to prevent these threats: Securely storing firearms.
Unloaded firearms should be secured separate from ammunition with a locking device, such as a jacket or cable lock, or in a locked location, like a safe. Responsible gun owners know that securely storing firearms keeps curious children and vulnerable teens safe. During National Suicide Prevention Month, Moms Demand Action is raising awareness around child and teen suicides by promoting the Be SMART for Kids public health campaign. Be SMART helps adults talk about actions that can prevent child gun deaths and injuries.
SMART in Be SMART stands for:
n Secure all guns in your home and vehicles
n Model responsible behavior
n Ask about the presence of guns in other homes
n Recognize the role of guns in suicide
n Tell your peers
Visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org or nami.org (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Visit besmartforkids.org or join your local Moms Demand Action by texting JOIN to 644-33.
Mary Markle,
Selinsgrove,
Volunteer, Moms Demand Action