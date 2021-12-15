A week after a threat shut down one Valley school district we were reminded over the weekend of the importance of remaining vigilant if something seems out of the ordinary. As always, it’s better to be overly cautious when it comes to student safety.
According to the Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown, a CNHI newspaper along with The Daily Item, two teens in Somerset County were allegedly “in the planning stages of a school shooting” at Westmont Hilltop High School. They have been charged with charges ranging from conspiracy to commit terrorism to trespass to illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.
The boys were 16- and 17-years-old. They are being charged as adults.
The details are alarming and frightening.
Police reported that five weapons were seized from one of the teens, including a pump-action shotgun and four AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles. The four rifles, police said, were untraceable “ghost guns,” meaning they weren’t made by a manufacturer and had no serial numbers.
No one is certain how or when something tragic could have happened. District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said an alert community member and quick action by school and law enforcement officials may have prevented a tragedy.
“We do not believe that students and staff were in any imminent or immediate danger at any point over the last several days,” Neugebauer said. “But we do believe that quick action by the school district and law enforcement prevented a tragedy. A concerned parent reported to the Westmont Hilltop School District that an unauthorized person had been in the building. When the school district got that information, they contacted law enforcement, and an investigation was begun immediately.”
The system, the school board president at Westmont Hilltop said, worked as it should. Someone saw something and said something.
It’s a lesson we can all learn. The news comes after Milton closed schools for one day following a threat. The district and law enforcement personnel haven’t provided many details about the nature of that threat but deemed it safe to return after one day.
In each of these instances, there is no harm in saying something to make a difference. We learned in Oxford, Michigan that even big signs of trouble can be ignored. That puts the impetus on us all to pay attention to the little things as well.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.