Kudos to Brett Crossley and sports editor Kurt Ritzman for recognizing the Susquehanna Valley’s “invisible” sport, ice hockey.
As a hockey parent, it’s been a fun ride through a decade of watching our son and his teammates work their way to last month’s pinnacle performance in York. Coach Alan Zelnick’s humility prevented him from telling you that it was his son who scored the overtime goal that set off the loudest cheer our team has ever heard.
The amazing thing about this hockey league is that it serves student athletes — boys and girls — from multiple counties and school districts, and they all learn to play together and do become close friends.
Our season, like the rest of winter, was cut short, but we’re already excited for October. We’ll see you at the rink!
Jeff Fishbein,
Selinsgrove