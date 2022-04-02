When looking into history it is easy to notice the impact of change on today’s society. If our ancestors, for example, never abolished slavery or if feminists did not push for women’s rights, we would still be living in a white, male-dominated country. This thought, although alarming, draws attention to the benefit of altering public practice to improve human rights.
Many civil, political, and environmental movements call for change. However, I have often found in rural and nondiversified areas, these movements are dismissed. Many look to the past, aghast at the length of time it took communities to take steps towards equality and equity, but fail to move forward from their own customs. This fear of moving from tradition and lack of education on proposed ideas poses a great threat to the future of the world.
My peers and I are currently falling victims to our own community's resiliency. This winter our school board voted to disband our equity team. The team was focused on creating and providing an environment to support all groups of students. This meant they had plans to provide resources to minorities and those in need while educating the public so all students could have a supportive path into successive adulthood.
Now, these plans can no longer be upheld in an organized fashion with student influence due to the vote. Numerous students and alumni were upset with this decision because they know how necessary the team is to build up the school environment. However, more were upset with the leaders' decision to ignore a positive change and consider all members of our community. Our town contains members with special needs, of different ethnicities, and who are part of the LGTQIA2+ community, yet there is little recognition and education being drawn to these differences. The equity team although formed in our school had the idea to draw in our differences so our community could be shared for all, even minorities. This is just one example of how the fear and dismissal of change have negatively impacted my community and thereby society by being negligent.
After the meeting it was suggested that the team continue the ideas it was planning and try again under a different name. Why should the name of a team factor into its legitimacy? This comment provides insight into the importance of educating oneself on new ideas rather than avoiding them because they are unknown. The word equity holds a lot of value, but just because it sounds like equality does not give it the same meaning.
This misconception is applied to many other “controversial” topics; for example, climate change is not global warming but rather an effect of it. It is time for society to learn these differences and not generalize or avoid them. We can no longer repeat history by preventing change or proposed ideals because they are foreign to us. I think we need to put stress on educating members of our society on the benefits of change, rather than dismissing taboo or uncommon topics.
Claire Hayes is a student at Mifflinburg Area High School.