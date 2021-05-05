After reading the guest columnist from the president of PPL Electric Utilities, Greg Dudkin, in the April 8 issue of The Daily Item, I feel I have to respond.
Not long after people were allowed to select suppliers, I took note that it was not easy.
You had to keep after it or you ended up paying more than the price to compare.
The price to compare changed every six months so every six months you had to check to make sure you were not paying too much.
You were also at risk of paying a penalty which was much higher than you would save if you did not stay to the end of the term. Also, as many found out, it was a gamble to select a variable rate.
I felt what was said in the column is exactly what is/was going on. I would also spend time looking for a supplier only to have my contract given to a different supplier. I believe these suppliers were making money moving accounts between themselves.
Electric power for your home is not a want, it is a need. First, why would the General Assembly pass something so imperfect to mess with our electric rates? Second, why has it gone on so long without any watch dog? Where is the General Assmbly? Where is the PUC?
Ray Shenck,
Mifflinburg