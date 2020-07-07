I’m sorry Mr. Viker resorted to the last refuge of the left (Letter to the Editor, June 30): If one can’t refute the facts, call your opponent a racist. I’m in regular contact with Black friends. Men I served with in Vietnam, all volunteers, all paratroopers. We’ve had arguments at times, sometimes heated. Not once did they call me a racist. A hillbilly cracker, yes, but not a racist. They see daily what you don’t. Their take? The thousands of Black lives lost to inner-city violence has to mean something.
Does Black Lives Matter ever address that? Those Black lives are totally ignored. Those destroying minority communities are given a free pass. The major cities run by liberals for decades are the worst places to raise a family, educate your children, or be secure in your home. Facts that degrade the lives of the very people liberals claim to care about. The left’s solution? Elect more liberals.
My nephew, who I’m immensely proud of, wants to be a police officer like his father. I hate the idea of him being in a police line while white BLM supporters call him the N-word, like they’ve done to so many other Black officers, screaming the vilest hate speech.
When I was in uniform, college students tried to murder me in a Pittsburgh airport. I was attacked in Chicago. I was called a baby killer and worse by local college students and their professors. Veterans were denied employment because we were labeled as drug addicts and criminals. The media portrayed us as deranged and evil. How many of your BLM marchers have gone through that? My supposed white privilege was no protection from the hatred and bigotry.
William J. Folk,
McClure