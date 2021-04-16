Many people wonder why we don’t have self-driving cars when 10 years ago people thought people would own one in a few years.
The main reason is pushback from people who won’t trust the cars, so the companies have to keep proving they are safe. Google’s self-driving car has been on the road for more than a decade and it keeps decreasing its crash rate every year. Most of its crashes are small with little to no injuries. Many other companies are experiencing the same results with their cars so, why don’t people trust them?
I agree that the cars could get hacked or crash but so could your cellphone which stores all of your personal information. While your phone is a bit different situation — you couldn’t die from your phone getting hacked — we trust many technologies every day, so why not add one more.
You don’t just have to trust the technology though, self-driving cars can make split-second decisions that humans can’t and will continue to learn how to handle unpredictable situations the more they are used.
The cars will also become safer the more we use them because there will be fewer humans for them to have to predict. I believe that if more people start to trust, use, and realize the benefits of self-driving cars the roads will be safer than ever before.
Ethan Dreese,
Mifflinburg Area High School