Selinsgrove is still without a river bridge. Other towns, even small ones, along the main and west branches of the Susquehanna River have one. So why is there a bridge at the northeast toward the end of the Selinsgrove bypass for at least the past 50 years? Ten percent might use an extended bypass north of Selinsgrove, Route 522 and Route 204.
We won’t see a difference with the flow of traffic between Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove when the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is done. A bypass can’t put a bridge at Selinsgrove.
There’s no two lane bridge at Port Trevorton and I think there should have been one there for at least the past 80 years. Let’s get a two-lane bridge in Selinsgrove, then Port Trevorton.
B.L. Hahn,
Selinsgrove