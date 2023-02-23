The decision by Selinsgrove Area School District administrators to remove a book from an eighth grade curriculum wasn’t close to being front page news. Nonetheless, in its Feb. 9 edition, The Daily Item decided it was exactly that.
Respondents to the online poll that followed admittedly hadn’t read the book, but apparently assumed that here was yet another example of school officials caving to a minority. It wasn’t. Next up was an editorial (Feb. 11) that was far too dependent in its commentary on the premise that the only objection that anyone had with the book was their being “uncomfortable” with it. There’s likely more to it than that.
I took the time to read “Staying Fat for Sarah Byrnes.” It’s described as a novel for young adults, but are eighth-graders young adults? Despite all the accolades this work has received, it struck me as being tedious and incoherent in places, dark, strange and depressing in others. No, I didn’t miss the point of all of it, and I’m not naïve about what eighth-graders know and don’t know.
Nationwide, there are increasing attacks, some of them organized and deliberate, on subject content in public schools. Schools may need to be on guard, but every situation should be evaluated on its own merits. Regarding this one book, I think reflection and reconsideration by school officials led them to the right conclusion.
Dennis Wolfe,
Selinsgrove