Gov. Tom Wolf, the business leader that he is, just declared war on Russian Vodka, distilled in Russia. He’s ordered the Pennsylvania state liquor stores to immediately stop selling the said items!
Yep, that’ll teach those darn Russian vodka distillers a lesson, as well as Putin. I’ll bet that’ll put Putin into immediate financial panic. This just might drive Putin to the cease fire negotiations currently taking place between Russia and Ukraine.
Oh, but just think about this: The Pennsylvania state store system has paid for this product which is currently on the shelf, for sale.
So, to punish Putin, Wolf is going to refuse the income from the sales of the current supplies of Russian vodka that has already been paid for.
Gov. Wolf, you business genius: Sell what is in stock now. Do not purchase any more in the future. Now that to me makes sense!
Joseph F. Rebar,
Shamokin