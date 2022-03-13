Recently we lost a true patriot with the passing of Tom Reimensnyder. I honestly don’t think I ever met a person that loved his country more than Tom.
By his own admission he was a talker. A number of years ago we surprised my father-in-law at our Veterans Day ceremony with a personalized handmade quilt. After the program Tom came up to me and said how incredible the presentation was.
“Doug, I don’t know what to say I am speechless,” he said. I smiled and replied, “Tom, I never thought I would live to see the day.”
I am not sure who laughed the loudest. He would serve at military funerals and helped to fold the American flag. At my uncle’s funeral he wasn’t happy with the first attempt and they refolded the flag until it met his satisfaction.
About four years ago the person who was to play taps at our program in Mifflinburg hadn’t arrived. As the ceremony was about to begin we were frantic as to what we could do. Tom was passing by and overheard our dilemma. Again the Marine to the end and we will get the job done. Tom went home to get his harmonica and he played taps for us.
He always had an encouraging word and was the guy who would get group participation at any function. Tom was one of a kind and we will miss him dearly.
Doug and Tracy Walter,
Lewisburg