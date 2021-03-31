Montour County Senior Center’s planned reopening Monday is another sign of what life will be like until enough Pennsylvanians and Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Seniors can call to schedule a time because only five will be allowed in the center at one time. Social distancing will be required. Masks must be worn at all times except when eating. Expect temperature checks before walking in the door, along with handwashing and sanitizing surfaces after visitors leave.
There won’t be card games, other than solitaire. Other activities will use the center’s 52-inch television to play Wheel of Fortune-like word games. Conversation and interaction will be allowed, but no passing of cards or group jigsaw puzzle-solving until it is safe to do so.
Along with the easing of regulations on indoor and outdoor gatherings, including at restaurants starting Sunday, state health officials eased social distancing rules for students from 6 feet to 3, which should allow most schools in the state to return to a normal class schedule.
Despite the significant age gap, seniors and students share a special COVID-19 bond in this case — a critical return to social interaction.
Social interaction is as important for childhood development as it is for adults and seniors to lead a fulfilling life.
Some members of both groups — most of them most likely — have been itching to be with their peers again, even if they have to wear a mask and keep a safe distance.
For some seniors, their only face-to-face interaction on a given day might be with a Meals on Wheels delivery person, a mailman or their friends at the senior center.
Lois Clark, of Washingtonville, lost her husband, John, last year. She will be among the visitors returning to the center next week.
“I can’t wait till it opens up,” Clark said. “I go twice a week. It gets lonely at home.”
There is risk involved, especially for seniors, doubly so for any unvaccinated seniors. Those numbers hopefully begin to decline significantly over the coming month after the state opened up its vaccination program. By April 19, all Pennsylvanians over the age of 16 will be eligible for a vaccine.
The state administered its 5 millionth vaccination on Tuesday. Meanwhile, new daily infections that were stagnant for a couple weeks have begun to creep back up.
A measured reopening in the state is the right move on many levels and for many people.
It’s up to us to continue to fight the novel coronavirus through it. Wear masks when you can’t keep a safe distance. Keep washing hands more frequently than you did 13 months ago.
Another surge in cases like the state saw over winter could lead to deadly overcrowding at hospitals at worst. At the least, it could lead to another shutdown that will keep people like Clark from seeing their friends.