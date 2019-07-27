Since 2008, Pennsylvania has fought the abuses of puppy mills yet we still make the Humane Society’s horrible hundred list.
This summer has seen multiple sickening cases of animal hoarding every month including in Northumberland County.
We are fighting to stop inhumane conditions, small wire cages, overcrowding, underfed, squalid conditions and living in feces.
Now we are involved in a new but familiar situation. This time people, not puppies, are in cages, in filth, underfed and defenseless. Why then are we willing to tolerate an immigrant confinement area?
No, these are not people like us.
They were not born here, they speak a different language. They are human, they are children, mothers and fathers. They are someone’s son or daughter.
Will we not stand up against inhumanity to man as well as animals?
We do need to facilitate legal entry to stem the flow of desperate people.
Our legislators, (Thank you, Senator Casey), need to step up and speak out.
Until that happens we need to remember our own sense of human decency.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland