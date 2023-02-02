My heart is breaking for Tyre Nichols, his family and community. I am also angry that these senseless, vicious killings by police keep happening.
I urge Rep. Thompson and Sens. Casey and Fetterman to do everything in their power to revive and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Several of its provisions, if abided by, would have prevented this tragedy. Particularly important is that qualified immunity be abolished.
As it is now, mostly taxpayers pay the price when lawless officers cause citizens to sue police departments and municipalities. Independent review boards could also help rein in officers who use excessive force.
Glynis Carr,
Lewisburg