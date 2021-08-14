It’s kind of hard to tell if Joe Biden is serious or not. If COVID is as bad as he says, why in the world would he be sending thousands of illegals all over the country, by public and private transportation? The left was furious that President Trump rode with two secret service agents after he had COVID.
I guess possibly exposing millions of Americans to potentially COVID-infected illegals doesn’t count. According to the Border Patrol, about 18 percent of migrant families are COVID positive.
Why would he threaten people with five years in prison for lying on a federal form when his son lied on a federal firearms form to purchase a firearm? Serious or not?
Why would some Democrats push for a vaccine passport to enter a restaurant or business but say voter ID is racist? Why do they label a demonstration of conservatives a super-spreader event then make excuses for Barrack Obama’s huge birthday party? The guests were unmasked and in close quarters. Rules for thee, but not for me.
Why would Andrew Cuomo be forced from office for sexual harassment but not for policies that killed 15,000 in nursing homes? Then covering it up. The left was so busy blaming Trump, Democratic governors got away with murder.
Why would Biden stop the investigation into China’s role in COVID?
Why is this administration and the left so desperate to cover for the Chinese? They blame conservatives, Republicans, but never the Chinese. It must be that the Chinese gave them a gift: A crisis they could use against Trump.
It’s a shame the left is willing to kill Americans for political gain.
William J. Folk,
McClure