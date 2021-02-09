I’d like to bring further attention to the loss of an unsung hero, Connie Beegle. She passed on Jan. 30.
Her dedication to the city, it’s people, the police department and to myself personally, have left a lasting imprint!
I am so grateful to have known and worked with this beautiful soul throughout my years with the Sunbury Police Department.
Her friendship and kindness continued after my retirement. Her immense passion to help others and love for Sunbury is truly something we should all reflect on and build from.
If more people followed her example, the city of Sunbury and the world for that matter, would be a much better place.
Service above self was her way of life.
Rick Longenberger,
Retired Sunbury Police Chief