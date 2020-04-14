This week — April 12-18, 2020 — is National Telecommunicators Week. Commonly known as dispatchers, these dedicated men and women are officially titled 9-1-1 Telecommunicators.
This week is a time designated to acknowledge, encourage and celebrate these first responders who listen intently to you on your worst day, sort through the panic and tears, initiate and coordinate the agencies for the needed response while providing vital information until the responding agencies arrive on scene. No matter the circumstance, they are the calm voice in the dark, who will answer your call for help with professionalism and compassion.
Often, they work long shifts full of high-stress situations and heartache. During times of crushing pressure, these humble taskmasters shine the brightest with their superhuman ability to multitask and prioritize.
Whether on or off duty, nothing can stop them from fulfilling their mission of service to the community.
This week, take a moment to thank a 9-1-1 telecommunicator for their unwavering dedication to serving others.
Justin M. Schreck,
Assistant 9-1-1 Coordinator
Acting Executive Director
Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1