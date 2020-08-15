The United States has just more than 4 percent of the world’s population and just less than 23 percent of the world’s COVID related deaths. That staggering ratio says all you need to know about how ineffective our handling of this crisis has been.
In Europe, parts of which were particularly hard hit, they are now returning to normal. They locked down for a painful 10 weeks, followed the guidance of public health officials and set up testing and tracing protocols that helped prevent the spread. Despite isolated outbreaks of the virus there in recent weeks which will no doubt continue, ongoing cases and deaths are now a small fraction of ours. They look at the U.S. in disbelief. How could a country with all its wealth, resources and medical infrastructure fail so badly?
Everyone wants the economy to recover, to get back to school, work and some semblance of normalcy. But the economy is not coming back until this pandemic is under control … period. People will decide with their feet as to whether they feel safe going to a restaurant, a movie, a gym, a store or an event. Many people do not feel safe and won’t until we all get serious about what we need to do to beat this. And businesses can’t survive without that traffic. Wishing it were different will not make it so. You can ignore the science, shout down everyone in the name of personal freedom, claim your right to die as you choose or are ordained or dismiss the virus as a hoax, but either we all participate in what we need to do together, or we will all suffer the consequences needlessly for much longer.
Don’t do these things because someone told you to or passed an ordinance. Do them because it’s the smart and right thing to do for your family, your neighbor, our first responders, health care professionals, the economy and the country. Social distance wherever you go. Wear a mask inside any public space and outside in crowds. Wash your hands. Self-quarantine if you get sick. Help us get to the point where we can track and trace and prevent isolated outbreaks from becoming worse. All this goes double for our elected officials; set an example!
We have a long and unknown path ahead. We are still in the community spread phase as a country. People travel. Schools are attempting to re-open. Flu season is around the corner and adding those cases to COVID will present new challenges to an already over-taxed health care system. Most experts predict a second wave and who knows how this virus will mutate or how effective any vaccine will be. I for one don’t want 2021 to be anything like 2020.
Jim Mathias,
Lewisburg