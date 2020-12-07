Rep. David Rowe, it was extremely upsetting reading the article about you and your picture on Nov. 27 in The Daily Item. You are elected to be a leader and set the example.
Many times in our lives we disagree with rules at home, in school, and in our community.
It is apparent why citizens are dying and believe this pandemic is a hoax. You are the type of elected official who perpetuates this false information.
I will pray for you to mature and gain an understanding of this global medical crisis and get a backbone to do the correct thing during these unprecedented times.
Jo Ann Bender,
Milton