It has taken a year and more than $30,000 in legal expenses, but representatives for elected officials in Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township have finally indicated they are seeking a settlement in a dispute over funding for the Buffalo Valley Police Department, which serves both Union County municipalities.
Attorneys for all sides filed a joint motion in Union County Court, stating that pursuit of a settlement is underway and seeking a delay in a scheduled trial before a county judge.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock granted the request for a 90-day extension, moving the bench trial to the third quarter of 2020 and pushing back deadlines into May and June for the exchange of evidence, pretrial motions, answers and arguments.
As we first wrote in this space in March, 2019, elected officials in Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township could extend a measure of consideration to their taxpaying constituents by settling this funding disagreement before it requires any further judicial arbitration in a county courtroom.
The legal bills started rolling in last year after members of the Lewisburg Borough Council did not accept invitations from the East Buffalo Township supervisors to discuss funding for a regional police department, opting instead to file a lawsuit in county court.
In its court filing, Lewisburg — which pays 48 percent of the funding for the police department — is demanding that East Buffalo Township — which initially paid 52 percent when the agreement was penned in 2011 before adjusting in 2017 to a 50 percent share — pay $93,000 to the police department, an amount the borough contends the township owes after making the adjustment.
The township seeks to split the municipal contributions 50-50, citing higher crime rates in Lewisburg and the need for an even police presence in each community. The borough has demanded that the split remain at 52-48 percent, the funding levels set when the regional police department was created nearly nine years ago — on March 15, 2011.
Many factors affecting levels of police coverage in each municipality can change over the course of nine years. It is the responsibility of elected officials in each community to regularly evaluate these factors and — working with the police commission that oversees operations at the municipal department — discuss relevant issues and funding needs.
On behalf of the taxpayers of Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township, we trust that these seemingly routine discussions will resume in municipal meeting rooms rather than continuing to advance toward legal arguments in a county courtroom.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.