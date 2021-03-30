I was not raised Muslim or Christian. Sometimes I hear things said about aspects of those religions that I understand to be offensive to those who were. Those things do not offend me directly, but I acknowledge that people in those traditions are offended.
I also acknowledge that some of the things they would find offensive, I would not recognize. That does not mean I would deny they were offensive; I just might not know enough about the religious tradition in question to realize that the faithful would find it so. I might scratch my head or ask some questions to better know what was going on. I would probably not presume to tell everyone, including those taking offense, that there was nothing to be offended about.
True, I might ignore it, too. But if I did notice it, indignation would probably not be my first move.
This has come up with some of Dr. Seuss’ work recently. In that context, it’s not a matter of religious sensibilities, but rather of something both more fundamental and more challenging: Racism. Those most directly involved with his work are acknowledging that some of the things he wrote and drew are offensive. To hear some people’s response to the idea that some of these lesser-known works would cease to be published, you would think it was a holy book being discussed.
Many of us were brought up reading Seuss, so we do feel it is something we know about. It may even be part of our memory and identity (though not religion). We recognize many of the characters he drew and can recite any number of key lines. But while we are familiar and comfortable consumers of his work, how many of us are also familiar and comfortable discussing the complex legacy of racism in the country and reflecting on how that infuses American art and culture? We haven’t engaged in study groups of Seuss’ work.
Many of us were reading for rhymes and giggles and imaginary creatures. We were literally reading to read — often to learn to read. We weren’t really delving into the Sociological Implications of Race Relations as Revealed in Children’s Book Illustrations.
What we are hearing about now was always in those books. It was also something we were brought up with. It was not the subject of the texts but the subtext. It was the background, the cultural context. As such, we are invited not to see it. Some people could always see it there — those whose lives depend on understanding that subtext on a daily basis. And more and more people of all walks of life can see it now. I’m old enough to remember reading at least three of the books going out of print and not perceiving the problems and I’m also old enough to read them now and see the problems quite clearly. I’m quite happy they are being retired.
Meanwhile, it’s important to recognize that no one has canceled the ample legacy of Mr. Geisel. Those six books are not being removed from our culture; they’re simply going out of print. They remain on shelves and in people’s memories. As such they are very much of a piece with our country’s history of very imperfectly and gradually calling out an array of social injustices. We can even see Seuss calling out racism in some of his books while perpetuating it in others. This is also the process that allows us to not recognize the issue in one stage of our lives only to decide to come to terms with it in another. We all live in these contradictions and sometimes we progress through them in a pattern known as growth. Fortunately for us, Seuss wrote and drew many other things (and Things) that continue to be published and distributed.
How about we try learning from Seuss again? Take this as a challenge to broaden your horizons and perhaps see things through new eyes. Exercise your empathy and curiosity, just as many of Seuss’ beloved characters do.
None of this negates our deep-seated, long-term affection for Dr. Seuss’ work. It’s just a good idea to remember that it is not gospel.
Samantha Pearson is a Lewisburg resident and a member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council and the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP.