My mother was a strong woman who was probably ahead of her time. She was born and raised on a farm outside of Allenwood, and from a young age she had big plans for her future. She graduated from the Williamsport School of Nursing as a registered nurse and married my father, a medical doctor, in 1942. They raised four boys in the course of their lives, and from an early age I learned quickly that Dad was the heavy discipline when needed, but Mom was no slouch in that category either.
“You little brat,” my mother glared to me when I was around 9 years-old, “get upstairs to your room!” I don’t recall what I said, but it was definitely my big mouth being a little brat! Dad was at work so I was a child of no fear until she grabbed a broom and chased me to the stairway.
I ran up the steps but stopped halfway to say “why don’t you fly after me!” That was not a good move as she leaped two steps at a time and she almost caught me, but I hustled into my bedroom and locked the door just as her broom almost smacked me.
Maybe she can fly, I thought to myself, and I never left my room until she called me for supper. It was my early realization that some moms are more than just cooks and housekeepers — they can be a force to be reckoned with!
We never thought about it at the time, but my brothers and I grew up thinking our parents had “equal powers” and it just seemed like a somewhat normal way of life.
“Sex and World Peace,” written by Valerie Hudson and three co-authors, documents the policies of many world nations in proving her hypothesis that if more women were in positions of power, we would have a lasting world peace.
“The world of humanity is possessed of two wings,” Hudson writes, “the male and the female. So long as the two wings are not equivalent in strength, the bird will not fly.” That was never a problem in my family!
Hudson has the academic credentials to support her work. She received her PhD in political science from Ohio State, held a senior faculty position at Brigham Young University, and in 2012 she joined the faculty at Texas A&M University as the George H.W. Bush Chair of the Bush School of Government and Public Policy. She directs the School’s Program on Women, Peace, and Security.
Hudson and her co-authors/investigators have published a wide variety of works linking the security of women to the security of nations/states. She has become a world-renown expert on women’s issues and supports her writings with overwhelming amounts of factual evidence.
My wife, Linda, and I have been together for 31 years, and I think we have a great love relationship based on understanding each other as equals despite our sometimes angry disagreements (and many of them end with me being wrong and she being right). In fact, two of my brothers married strong women while my youngest brother is still single but probably committed to an equality of the sexes.
So … this Old Codger believes very strongly that in these times of eroding women’s rights (Roe v. Wade for example), it is more imperative than ever to have women empowered as equals across all aspects of society.
And, based on years of documentation by Hudson and her colleagues, I believe it would usher in a period of toned-down testosterone and a more functional world of lasting peace and prosperity for all.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.