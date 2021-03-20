State lawmakers are considering an emergency provision that would ultimately allow the voters of Pennsylvania to decide if adult survivors of childhood sexual assault should be granted a specific two-year window to file civil litigation against their abusers.
It needs to pass.
The provision, which was approved by the state Senate Judiciary Committee on a 10-4 vote Tuesday, would enable the legislation to be adopted before a March 24 deadline in order to get the question on a statewide election ballot this year.
The emergency provision addresses a serious problem that was discovered earlier this year after the Department of State failed to advertise, as required, the amendment to the state constitution that allows for the two-year window for lawsuits. If left unaddressed, the error will delay any statewide citizen vote on the issue until the spring of 2023. The error also resulted in the resignation of former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
The state Senate has since amended House Bill 14, which has already passed the state House, a move that means the legislation can be passed through both chambers more quickly, ahead of next week’s election-related deadline.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Columbia County, said he opposes the use of the emergency provision in this case. He joined three other senators in voting against the measure in the Judiciary Committee.
Gordner cited concerns that the provision would be “taking a serious right away from the public that was intended by the framers.”
But state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23 of Lycoming County, also a member of the Judiciary Committee, voted in favor, calling the situation a “major emergency.”
“I can’t think of anything that would happen that would exceed what would happen here if voters weren’t able to vote on this issue,” Yaw said. “How many million voters are we going to say we are going to deprive you the right to vote on this issue at this time? I think this does qualify.”
We agree. This bill is vitally important to victims of childhood sexual assault and the voters of Pennsylvania should have the ability to cast their vote, deciding the issue as soon as possible.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.