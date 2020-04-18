In regards to Doug Walter’s letter in the April 7 paper, I just want to say to that man who needed sideboards to help hold all of his purchases in the cart and already had a cupboard full of stuff, you are the perfect example of greed.
If you have an overabundance of food did you ever think about donating some of it to a food bank? They can certainly use it right now.
People like you are the reason the shelves are empty and that I can’t get what I need to put food on our table. Shame on you for thinking about yourself instead of others.
Judy Reed,
Mifflinburg