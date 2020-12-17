In 2016, 73.7 million American citizens went to the polls and made it clear by a 10.7 million vote margin — Hillary Clinton’s total, plus those who voted for third-party candidates — that they did not want Donald Trump to be president. Following the constitution and the electoral college, he became president anyway. Now in 2020, 84 million Americans went to the polls and by a 9.8 million vote margin — Joe Biden’s total, plus those who voted for third-party candidates — made clear they don’t want Trump to serve a second term! This time the electoral college by a 306 to 232 margin has shown Joe Biden to be the people’s choice for president.
The attorney general of Texas decided that the citizens, election officials and the laws and procedures of Pennsylvania have led to certification of a winner that did not suit his fancy. Texas, a proponent of state’s rights, has no business telling Pennsylvania or Georgia or Wisconsin or Michigan how to run its elections. To make it even more ridiculous, our own congressmen, Keller and Meuser joined this charade at the Supreme Court.
How can they look in the mirror and justify canceling the votes of 84 million Americans? Has the once-proud Republican become the Anti-democracy party?
William Fisher,
Watsontown