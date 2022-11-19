Governor-elect Josh Shapiro doesn’t take office for nearly two months but he is already opening the doors to anyone who wants to help move Pennsylvania forward.
His administration will possibly have the benefit of working with a Democrat-controlled state House, something that hasn’t happened since 2010. But this week, as Shapiro begins his transition ahead of the Jan 17, 2023, inaugural, he clearly made his intentions known that he is looking for Pennsylvanians of all political backgrounds and beliefs to participate.
“Anyone willing to take off the red jersey, the blue jersey and just wear a Pennsylvania jersey, we want you to know that you’re welcome to be part of our team,” Shapiro said this week during a discussion about the transition.
In some regard, that promise is similar to many politicians who have come before him. But they come at a time when the nation, and even Pennsylvania, are deeply divided along deeply partisan lines. His record of working across the aisle as a former state representative and county commissioner, along with his attorney general’s office returning to a clearly non-partisan outlet was one of the reasons some Republicans supported him.
The fact that Shapiro won so handily on Nov. 8 — by nearly 14 points and 750,000 votes — clearly shows his support across the political spectrum.
Does that translate into a more productive and congenial state government? Who knows, but after years of Gov. Tom Wolf blocking Republican pushes with his veto pen and the state lawmakers doing the same with Wolf’s agenda items, it would be refreshing to see the branches of state government work together.
Like they did on the state’s now much-maligned Act 77 voting reform act, or a bill to inject $225 million to support Pennsylvania’s heroic health care workforce.
During his press conference this week, Shapiro returned to a campaign pledge of hiring more law enforcement personnel, also promoting a want for a diverse group of officers who have ties to the communities they are serving, another step easily supported across political boundaries.
The sooner we all remember there are more things that make us similar than different, the sooner we get on the same page and start to live up to Pennsylvania’s status as a commonwealth
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Items editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.