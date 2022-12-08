Administrators in the Shikellamy School District did something interesting during school hours this week, and it certainly generated cheers.
On Tuesday, the Shikellamy Braves boys basketball team took on a visiting high school team from the Mifflin County High School in a game played during the school day with Shikellamy students filling the stands.
The event was the second sporting event in two years to be played during the school day with other students in attendance, school district superintendent Jason Bendle told us. In 2021, the Braves wrestling team held a match in which students and parents could attend during the school day.
High school senior Kaylee Jenkins perfectly summarized the benefits of these efforts.
“It’s great we are having these events because it gives the entire student body a chance to come and see our teams and show support,” she said.
Superintendent Bendle said the decision came easily.
“This is a great experience for our students,” he said. “Not every student comes to a basketball game during their high school career, and this gives them that opportunity.”
We think Shikellamy and schools across the region should allow the basketball game to become inspiration for many more similar opportunities to share student talent.
Talent comes from every corner of the school building and there could be any number of opportunities for students to share, and in doing so, inspire others.
The events don’t always have to be formal. They could just pop up during the school day.
For example, instrumental musicians from the school band or orchestra could set up an ensemble to perform during lunch or any other time and place where students gather.
In a similar manner, dancers could present their latest routine, individual singers or small groups of vocalists could belt out a selection or two and artists could set up exhibits and discuss their work with other students in hallways between classes.
Talent is meant to be shared. It builds self confidence for the students who perform and delivers insight, enjoyment and perhaps a spark of interest or inspiration to those watching.
It’s worth taking the time within the school day for little things that can be so good and healthy for everyone involved.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.