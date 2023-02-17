I was reading that some social scientists have come to the conclusion that human beings seem to have a limited ability to cope with observing others acting in ways that are not what they see as being a “shared standard” of behavior.
We may see others behavior as not normal, not acceptable. This makes us feel uncomfortable, uneasy.
The scientists believe if we continue to see the same “abnormal” actions over and over again we will tend to “define deviancy down” as a way for us to be able to cope with the unacceptable, abnormal actions of others (sort of like dumbing down student grades to a lower level.) This lowers our expectations of others and then supposedly we feel less disappointed. I believe I am most disturbed by this idea.
I find Marjorie Taylor Greene’s behaviors very upsetting and unacceptable. She displays an appalling degree of insensitivity and a total lack of respect for others, for the offices of our government, for suffering people and for herself.
She displays vulgarity to the max and seems to lack any sense of the dignity of life, herself included. I do not ever see her behaviors as being acceptable in any way, shape or form. Nor do I ever want to “define deviancy down,” no matter what. The way I feel about her actions, I pray will never change. What she displays is the enemy!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg