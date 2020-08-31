You don’t know the things Jane Graham and her Danville sewage treatment plant employees see.
We don’t have to explain the necessary business that goes on at the treatment plant. Graham, the borough’s sewer superintendent, knows the necessity of treating the community’s waste. What she doesn’t understand is how some residents don’t comprehend what they can and can’t flush down the toilet.
It seems the problem became more of a problem when the pandemic hit. Face masks, gloves, reels of dental floss, disposable wipes are finding their way into the sewer system.
Whatever the reason, she and the Danville Municipal Authority, which owns the borough’s water and sewage treatment plants, as well as those who operate water treatment plants across the Valley, want residents to keep non-flushable items out of the sewer system.
It’s not just a nuisance. It is costing thousands of dollars to repair and replace equipment and it endangers Graham and her crew of five.
Flushing items that should not be flushed blocks pipes and damages propellers and pumps, and because the plant’s workers have to touch the equipment, for example, when replacing a section of pipe, there is a possibility of coming in contact with COVID-19.
The repairs aren’t just in the sewage treatment plant. Sometimes they are in sewer mains outside of residents’ homes. The authority will unblock or repair those, but if a lateral leading to a home is blocked, that is the homeowner’s responsibility, Graham said.
“I don’t know if they’re using their toilet as a trash can,” Graham told us. “God forbid any of us get sick.”
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey referred to an article in the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs’ monthly magazine that noted the state Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to only flush toilet paper and human waste. The article states that since the beginning of the stay-at-home orders in March, sewage treatment plants have been taking in an increase in non-flushables, which clog filters and equipment.
Tissues, paper towels, even cleansing and diaper wipes that are labeled “flushable” or “biodegradable,” should not be flushed. DEP also advises that residents and businesses should refrain from disposing of food scraps, grease, fat or oil down the drain. Instead, they should be disposed of in the trash.
It’s not hard to consider the consequences. It just takes common sense and consideration.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and Danville News Editor Joe Sylvester.