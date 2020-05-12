Valley sheriffs Ernie Ritter and John Zechman scored plenty of political points over the weekend with their vow to not enforce Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order and restrictions on businesses reopening.
Winning the court of public opinion is about all they did because their pledges are hollow and carry little real weight. There also doesn’t seem to be a huge need for the vow, although we are entering into uncharted territory under Gov. Tom Wolf’s yellow phase.
On Friday, businesses in 24 Pennsylvania counties — including all four in the Valley — were allowed to open with restrictions. Restaurants still aren’t permitted to offer dine-in services; bars, gyms, barbershops and salons are still closed.
“We will NOT be enforcing executive orders that are unconstitutional and we will NOT be making criminals out of businesses that are trying to provide for their families and their employees’ families,” the sheriffs posted on Facebook over the weekend.
Zechman, the Snyder County sheriff, does urge residents to take proper precautions. “I encourage people to use proper hygiene and social distancing,” he said.
Since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state closed in March, Pennsylvania State Police have issued one citation for business enclosure enforcement. A Lebanon County business was cited after meeting without social distancing or PPE after previously being warned. There have been 329 warnings statewide. Ritter said his Union County Sheriff’s Office has not received any reports of alleged violations of Wolf’s order to restrict specific business activity deemed “non-life sustaining.”
What is also unclear is if the sheriffs even have the authority to cite someone. Their roles have changed over the years and been challenged in the courts.
Primarily, their duties focus on providing safety and security at courthouses, transporting inmates to and from hearings and trials and serving warrants. Arrest powers are very limited despite training that can rival police officers.
Additionally, Ritter and other sheriffs deem the order themselves “unconstitutional.” To call it unconstitutional is opinion, not fact. Those tasked with dispensing justice must never permit opinion to seep into the matter.
The state and nation’s top courts disagree. Both the U.S. and Pennsylvania Supreme Courts denied an application to lift Wolf’s executive order that limits specific economic activity and restricts mass gatherings.
We wonder what side the sheriffs will take — and it is going to happen sooner or later in this Valley — when a business refuses to admit or serve a customer who isn’t practicing social distancing or masking? Whose rights matter more?
We understand the frustration is real across multiple lanes. The governor’s lack of consistency and transparency is troublesome and doesn’t help.
But two wrongs don’t make a right and stirring an already simmering pot doesn’t really help the situation.
