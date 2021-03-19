Shikellamy’s roller-coaster boys basketball season ended prematurely on Wednesday when COVID-19 hit the team and its coaches and forced the end of play.
The Braves weren’t defeated on the court to end the season; Shikellamy just became another victim of the coronavirus pandemic. That should not take away from what the Braves accomplished this year, particularly over the past month.
Shikellamy won just one of its first eight games. They were 2-9 on Valentine’s Day after consecutive losses to District 4 4A finalists Mifflinburg and Danville.
That start would have been disappointing any time. Coupled with dealing with COVID-19 and the measures put in place to just attend school and play games on a regular basis, no one could have blamed the players and coaches for packing it in and eyeing baseball, track and lacrosse in the spring.
The light switch went on though and the Braves won seven of their last nine games, including a 17-point rout of Central Mountain in the District 4-6 Subregional, nine days after a six-point loss to the same squad.
That victory over Central Mountain gave Shikellamy its first district basketball title since 1979. That year, The Deer Hunter won the Oscar for Best Picture and The Knack’s “My Sharona” was Billboard’s No. 1 song.
So it’s been a long time since Shikellamy has been able to put a new boys basketball banner up in the rafters at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
The Braves were riding high into the state playoffs, scheduled to visit Lower Dauphin tonight in a state quarterfinal game.
Then came the news that the season was over, about 48 hours before tip. A handful of cases within the program put it on hold and because of the tight schedule the PIAA uses for its state tournament, it meant there wasn’t enough time to postpone the game.
“I think everyone on the team was holding out hope, no matter how small, that we would be able to play,” said senior guard Brayden Long. “So even though we’ve been waiting (for a decision) since Sunday night, it didn’t make it any easier.”
Coach Bill Zeigler said his program felt “cheated” out of an opportunity to play in the state tournament. “A lot of high school players don’t get that chance their whole career to play in a PIAA playoff game, and to have that ripped away two days before,” was tough Zeigler said.
The rapid way the last week has unfolded, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in a matter of days, underscores the fragility of trying to pull off a sports season at all, let alone a state tournament with teams traveling across the state a couple of times a week.
The members of Shikellamy’s basketball programs — the girls made the state tournament too — should be proud of what they accomplished this year.
Not playing tonight takes absolutely nothing away from that.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.