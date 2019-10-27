In recent months, The Daily Item has filed numerous Right to Know requests to shine the light on information we think the public should know.
Last week you saw important stories based on the information collected — public information that you have access too as well. We reported that the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority has $7.5 million in reserves as it seeks support for a $10 million low-interest loan to upgrade its aging wastewater plant. In Friday’s edition, we reported that coaches at Valley school districts are following proper procedures when it comes to contacting student-athletes online.
The newspaper has sought — and continues to seek — information on how the PIAA and District 4 handle finances, how much in taxpayer dollars two municipalities are spending to sue one another and kindergarten registration at Valley school districts.
When the light is shown onto public records, the information isn’t always groundbreaking. That doesn’t mean it’s not informative and helpful.
Months of reporting on potential inappropriate contact between Valley coaches and student-athletes showed that Valley educators are following the rules put into place. Coaches, paid with taxpayer dollars, were and still are contacting students via policies designed — through team apps or school-approved messaging sites — by district officials. One district, as a result of The Daily Item’s Right to Know request, determined one employee was using school issued email to handle personal business.
While not part of the records requested by The Daily Item, the district learned of the “minor infraction” because it was reviewing district-wide communication.
Several school officials said the request served as a reminder to stay vigilant regarding contact between school officials and students.
“This was an effective ‘checks & balances’ exercise in which we emphasized the importance of appropriate communication and designated means for communication among our coaching staff and student-athletes,” Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack said.
“It is always good to inspect what is expected. The Daily Item Right To Know request caused the Milton Area School District to do exactly that — inspect what is legally expected,” Milton Area Superintendent Cathy Keegan said
The only people who ever complain about transparency are those with something to hide. The Daily Item will continue to seek transparency, to ensure, among many things, that those tasked with spending taxpayer dollars the right way are held accountable, and individuals who have continuous access to children — in today’s ever-expanding world of communication — are managing those relationships appropriately.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.