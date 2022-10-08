For the second time in as many weeks, the judiciary in the Valley has taken a big hit with news that Snyder-Union President Judge Michael Sholley will retire at the end of the year.
Sholley’s retirement comes on the heels of news that his counterpart in Northumberland County, Charles Saylor, is also retiring in early 2023. Unlike Northumberland County, things will be a little more uncertain in the cross-county district. The other Judge, Lori Hackenberg, has been on the bench for less than a year. While quickly learning the role of a county judge, Hackenberg will now be tasked with president judge duties, administrative roles of the two courts in Snyder and Union counties, as well as criminal and civil cases and treatment court.
To go along with that transition, elections for district attorney in both counties are in 2023. Union County DA D. Peter Johnson has already said he is not seeking re-election and Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch said he plans to run for judge if there is a vacancy. The news also comes just a few years after Judge Michael Hudock retired.
Sholley said he chose to retire at the end of the year to allow for an election to be held and not leave Hackenberg, who took office in January, without a full-time colleague on the bench for two years. Sholley said he expects to fill in some gaps as a senior judge after retiring.
“Most of my friends are retired and I wanted to do it while I can still hike mountains,” he said this week.
Regardless of what the judiciary looks like in 2023 and beyond, the two-county district will miss Sholley, who has been on the bench since 2010.
He leaves a void that stretches across multiple lanes in the county, especially when it comes to child welfare and family preservation.
In 2019, Sholley earned the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Advocate of the Year Award for his support of children in foster care.
A member of the Pennsylvania State Roundtable, which focuses on child welfare issues across the commonwealth and is part of a smaller group based in the Valley, Sholley serves on the statewide Kinship Task Force, which reviews matters regarding child placements with family members. The local roundtable brings together agencies, faith organizations, school districts, community members and other professionals that work with children and families to develop solutions for issues they face.
Piecuch is correct when he called Sholley’s retirement “a loss” for the region. “He’s built a legacy to public service that deserves respect. He has big shoes to fill.”
