Recently John, an East Buffalo neighbor of mine, had his letter printed on this editorial page (Feb. 21). John described his penchant for killing pumpkins with his .22 handgun. It was warming to read how close our backgrounds were.
He from the Jersey suburbs of Philly and I from the bowels of The Bronx. Both of us grew up alien to firearms but were quickly introduced to the gun culture on moving to central Pennsylvania. John described how he enjoys shooting gourds of various sizes. I was aghast!
This past Sunday, just two days after John’s “killing food” letter appeared, The Daily Item’s cover story was an exposé regarding the gross waste of food by the American consumer. I, like John, don’t hunt, but I, unlike him, shoot recycled paper targets. I save food for the starving hoards.
Somewhere a child cries itself to sleep because of a lack of pumpkin pie. Perhaps the very pumpkin John slaughtered with his semi-auto pistol could have found its way to becoming a slice of pie that would have lulled the poor, hungry child to sleep. Just one more reason for gun control.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg