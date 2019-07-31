My intention in writing this letter is to encourage our residents to spend their money at local businesses, owned by their neighbors.
Recently, I entered an optical store and requested assistance with replacing a defective lens. I asked the owners to call the lab that made the lens and inquire if there was a correction that could be made. She flatly refused, saying “the lab was too busy.” I offered to make the call myself if she would supply me with the name and number. Again, she flatly refused.
After approximately 30 minutes of discussion, she offered to sell me a new lens at a discounted price. Also, I would lose use of my eyeglasses for at least two days so the new lens could be fitted. I could not accept this proposal because I would not have been able to see well enough to drive home.
I again requested the telephone call to the lab and she refused. Seeing no resolution to my problem, I left.
Obviously, I will no longer be a customer of this business, which happens to be owned by a non-resident.
This is the first time since I moved to this area 48 years ago that anyone has flatly refused to help me when I needed assistance of any kind. How our world is changing.
Francine Kramer,
Northumberland