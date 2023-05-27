I just read the commentary in The Daily Item written by John Micek of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star titled “Words of wisdom and a warning” (May 25).
I must disagree with Mr. Micek. He writes, in reference to his daughter, whatever calculations she makes about her safety when she leaves the house, “she’ll never have to worry about going someplace because of the color of her skin.”
How shortsighted. He then writes, “Jordan Neely wasn’t so lucky.”
Mr. Micek believes that Daniel Penny did what he did to subdue Jordan Neely because of his skin color. That is sad.
I believe Daniel Penny did what he did because of the danger, the threat to others, and he would have done the same thing if Jordan Neely would have been yellow, brown, or green with purple polka dots. I wonder why it is always about color?
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland