People shouldn’t need to make hundreds of calls or hit refresh dozens of times on a website to gain access to critical unemployment services provided by states.
During non-pandemic moments, accessing a claim can often be clunky and time-consuming. When more than a million people are forced out of work in a matter of weeks, it makes processing an overwhelming number of claims that much more frustrating for everybody.
It’s clear the system wasn’t prepared for this. How could it have been?
According to Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak, the state has received 1.3 million jobless claims since Gov. Tom Wolf shut down non-essential businesses in March.
The department said Monday that since March 17, it’s paid out $598 million in benefits through a total of 1.58 million benefit payments.
That’s good news.
The average benefit payment for Pennsylvanians has been $377, about 50 percent of what the individual had been getting paid at work. More funds will be provided by the federal stimulus. The $600 a week payments will be added to state unemployment benefits through the end of July.
Even more good news.
But the system is bogged down and those trying to access it have seen mixed results. There have been delays of up to three weeks for some people to get the personal identification numbers that allow them to submit their weekly claims. State officials say it’s been taking up to 15 days to simply respond to emails, even though it is the process state Labor officials recommend.
Some Valley residents who spoke to The Daily Item about unemployment claims said they called hundreds of times in one day and never got through. Others waited weeks for an email response. Yet others talked about moving swiftly through the system and receiving benefits in a timely fashion.
“We want to get benefits to them as quickly as we can,” Oleksiak said. “We are frustrated too.”
We are all running a little thin on patience. A month of social distancing can do that.
The state has hired dozens of employees — including former L&I employees — to help with the flood of claims. It is imperative the system work for those who need it the most. Some have been out of work for a month. The bills are coming due. Medications are running low.
It is time for state officials to work these kinks out and get money flowing as efficiently as possible to people that desperately need it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.